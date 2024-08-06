Nigerian singer and songwriter, Solidstar, whose real name is Joshua Iniyezo, has announced his engagement to his fiancé.

The musician shared the news on his Instagram page.

Solidstar shared a photo of himself holding hands with his fiancé, who proudly wore her engagement ring.

He also shared a faceless selfie of her, keeping her identity hidden for now.

He wrote, “Good woman no dey easy to find.❤️❤️”

His fans and followers flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

@nedu_official said: “Congratulations fam❤️❤️❤️”

@nerilove said: “Congratulations, my favourite 👏”

@officailpaddyboi said: “Congratulations King more Grace 👏”

@zagaoriginz said: “Very SOLID congrats brotherly. I wish you God’s divine wonders all the way 🙏 ✨️ ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

@jambiez said: “Congratulations solid man 🎉💍🎊”

@ellasuitable wrote: “God will perfect everything concerning your life. Amen😍”

