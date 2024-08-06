Nigerian business magnate, Aliko Dangote has regained his position as Africa’s richest man, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

His net worth increased by $144 million in 24 hours, reaching $13.7 billion as of August 5, 2024.

This significant gain allowed Dangote to overtake South African entrepreneur Johann Rupert, who had briefly held the Africa’s richest man spot.

Rupert’s net worth decreased by $334 million during the same period, dropping to $13.3 billion.

As a result, Dangote has not only reclaimed his title as Africa’s richest person but also improved his global ranking.

He has moved up from 156th to 149th among the world’s wealthiest individuals, surpassing seven other billionaires in the process.

