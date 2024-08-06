A tailor in Kano State has been arrested by the Department of State Service (DSS) for producing and possessing Russian flags, according to reports from security expert Zagazola.

The flags made by the tailor, had been spotted among protesters in the Northern region, who were calling for assistance from the Russian government during the ongoing #EndBadGovernance protests.

This development comes after President Bola Tinubu addressed the nation on Sunday, August 4, warning protesters against being used to undermine democratic progress.

The DSS has yet to release an official statement on the matter and we are yet to confirm if the Tailor will be charged to court or be given a warning.

