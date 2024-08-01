Popular teenage comedian , Emmanuella has responded to allegations made by Dennison Igwe against her uncle, Mark Angel.

It could be recalled that during a recent on the Honest Bunch podcast, Dennison accused Mark of dishonesty and using his work without paying royalties.

According to him, the skit maker failed to fulfill promises, including buying a house for Emmanuella’s parents.

In a voice note circulating online, Emmanuella denied Dennison Igwe’s claims of dishonesty and failure to fulfill promises, including buying a house for her parents.

She ridiculed his pronunciation and accused him of skin bleaching.

Speaking further, Emmanuella called Igwe a “mad man” who roams the streets seeking attention.

She warned her fans not to engage with Dennison, stating that reacting to him would only give him the attention he seeks.



https://x.com/DAMIADENUGA/status/1818628162537857266?t=mRO10SD4xHMoMGlT919OPw&s=19

