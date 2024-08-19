Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, formerly of the group P-Square, has made an emotional appeal to his twin brother Peter Okoye to put an end to their ongoing feud and maintain a brotherly relationship.

In a viral video, the music star expressed his desire for peace in a simple yet powerful question, asking if they can still be brothers despite their differences.

“Even if we can’t do P-Square, can’t we be brothers? Even if we can’t do music, can’t we be brothers?” Paul Okoye asked his Twin brother, Peter.

His heartfelt plea comes after a long-standing feud between the twins, which has played out on social media.

The brothers’ relationship has been marred by public disagreements and accusations, with Paul initially accusing Peter of getting him arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Peter denied the allegations and shifted the focus to their elder brother, Jude Okoye, who he claimed was being investigated for embezzling P-Square’s funds.

Reacting to Paul’s plea, fans have expressed mixed opinions.

Some criticized Paul’s approach, accusing him of being insincere or manipulative.

@chy_mirandus wrote: “Brothers? You insult his wife, belittle him, provoke him for a reaction and when he does, you throw in the ‘brothers’ card? Stop the gaslighting!”

Another fan, yankee_lordi, commented: “Person wey leave woman wey born for am marry small girl you think say he get sense.”

However, some fans have expressed support for Paul’s plea.

@iam_sekinal wrote: “Let’s just assume they’re both wrong and move on.”

