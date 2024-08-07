The family of the late legendary singer, Onyeka Onwenu, has announced plans to bury her before the end of August 2024.

According to Vanguard, it was revealed during a condolence visit by a delegation from the Musical Society of Nigeria (MCSN) to the late singer’s Ikoyi, Lagos apartment.

Onyeka’s sons, Abram and Tjiani, expressed their desire to honor their mother’s wishes by burying her as soon as possible.

The family of Late Onyeka Onwenu will reveal the burial plans in the coming days.

The MCSN delegation, led by Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Orits Wiliki, included notable figures such as King Sunny Ade, Tee Mac, and Mayo Ayilaran.

King Sunny Ade signed the condolence register, writing a heartfelt message to his late colleague:

“Dear sister and colleague, may your gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Your fans and friends all over the world will remember you forever.”

In a reflection shared three years ago, Onyeka Onwenu expressed her desire for a modest and private burial, requesting that it be done “quickly, quietly, and privately.”

She also encouraged her loved ones to celebrate her life with prayers and lighthearted moments, rather than mourning her death excessively:

“Do it quickly, quietly, and privately. Celebrate me with prayers, followed by lunch or dinner. Share some jokes about me and laugh. Make merry and then go about your business.”

l late singer passed away on Tuesday night at Reddington Hospital in Lagos after collapsing during Chief Stella Okoli’s 80th birthday party.

