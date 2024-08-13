Nigerian rapper, Phyno has allegedly sponsored his long-time house help, Nkechi, to pursue her education in the United Kingdom (UK).

According to reports circulating online, Nkechi had been unable to attend university due to financial constraints and had been working for Phyno for over five years.

The report claims that Phyno decided to give his house help the opportunity to complete her education in the UK, recognizing that she “can’t be a house girl forever.

“Nigerian singer Phyno sends his house girl to study in United Kingdom (UK) 🇬🇧

Miss Nkechi could not go to university because her family had no money. Phyno employed her, and she has been working for over five years. Yesterday, he sent her to the UK to complete her education.

He added that She can’t be a house girl forever.

Congratulations to her, and God bless his kind heart” the report stated.

This alleged act of kindness has sparked widespread praise for Phyno, with many commending his generosity and compassion.

Queen Abike Aya Nooku “Wifey in the making

Coco Hazel_1 “She is taking care of the kitchen and probably the other room

Nonni Dollar “Omo see house babe. No, sorry, house girl

Ezenwata Na Asia “With that kind yansh”

Nonso Louiss “Phyno go still marry this girl Las las

Larry Official “House help wey carry this kind ikebe if na me I go send am go Canada self

Abdool__Ameen “This kind yansh suppose don dey UK since

Man Like Tommy Villa1 “The yansh Baba fit don test am

