Nigerian singer Solidstar has taken to social media to celebrate his fiancé.

This comes after their engagement.

In an Instagram post, the singer expressed his gratitude and admiration for his partner’s unwavering support and loyalty.

Solidstar explained that his fiancé has been a constant source of strength for him, despite the challenges he has faced.

He acknowledged that he has caused her pain and heartbreak in the past, but she has never given up on him.

“LOYAL! For over ten years all she got from me was pains, tears and heart breaks. But she never gave up on me 💋💋” he wrote.

