Nollywood actress, Chinenye Eucharia has written a heartfelt message to her former godmother, Destiny Etiko, on her 35th birthday

In the message, the brand influencer expressed her gratitude, acknowledging Destiny’s positive impact on her life.

Wishing Destiny Etiko a birthday, Chinenye Eucharia revealed that the actress has been a source of blessing and guidance in her life.

According to her, she is forever grateful for that.

Despite physical distance, Eucharia assures Destiny that she will always be remembered and cherished.

“God blessed me through you, I am forever grateful. May God’s blessings never depart from you. Even though we are apart, you will always be in my thoughts as well as in my heart…Happy birthday, mama.” She wrote.

