Renowned gospel singer, Ajayi Aduke Morounkola, popularly known as Aduke Gold, has passed away.

The news of her demise was confirmed by her colleague, Esther Igbekele, on her verified Facebook page.

Aduke Gold was born in Ilesha and grew up in Ogba and Badagry areas of Lagos. She was the 11th child of her late parents and hailed from a polygamous home.

Initially known as Aduke Penkele, she rose to fame with her live performance at the first remembrance of the late gospel artiste, Baba Ara.

Aduke Gold started her music career in 2004 and gained popularity with her hit track “Nitori Ogo” released in 2021.

Apart from music, she was a child educator with a passion for teaching young children. She held a degree in History and International Relations from Lagos State University and a second degree in Early Childhood Education from the University of Lagos.

The cause of her death remains unclear at this time. She will be deeply missed by her fans and colleagues.

May she rest in peace.

