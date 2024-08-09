A fan of Nigerian singer 2face Idibia recently took to Twitter to express admiration for the musician’s humility and lack of arrogance.

In a Twitter post, the fan identified as @thaboyyom noted that unlike many other artists, the singer does not feel the need to brag about his accomplishments or assert his superiority over others.

Specifically, the fan pointed out that 2face Idibia’s music and public statements do not contain boastful lyrics or claims of being the best.

He does not talk about his wealth, status, or pioneering role in the music industry.

Instead, 2face remains humble and focused on his craft.

In his words;

“I think 2face Idibia is the only musician I know on earth that doesn’t feel the need brag whatsoever.. – No “I better pass you” type lyrics – No “You guys are not on my level” type of talks – No “I’m getting money, i’ve got mansions/cars/jewelries” attitude – Zero “I’m a pioneer in this game” talks – Never heard him call himself Top 1 – 2 – 3 to ever do it – Never heard him talk about paving way for other generations or whatnot. For someone that is EVERYTHING I listed above and more, for someone that’s an actual music god in Africa.. How doesn’t he feel the need to refer to himself as the BEST in his music or in an interview/a tweet or something for once ? HIGHLY COMMENDABLE!!”

