A recent viral video featuring Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has ignited a heated discussion online about her appearance.
The video, posted on TikTok, shows the movie producer without makeup and with a basic traditional hairstyle as she engages with a trending voiceover.
However, it was not Destiny Etiko ‘s message that sparked debate; viewers were more interested in her looks.
Some speculated about potential cosmetic enhancements.
dm1132948: “Her old face is finer.”
iam_amaka01: “Na wah 🙄🙄🙄.”
Ilovebutnot_you: “Who ever did her Rhinoplasty messed up.”
creativehandscakes: “The surgery too much😏.”
bossy_bebbe: “Weytin be this weytin be this.”
elladera007: “Pls let this be a filter 😢.”
qweenveevian: “Hope na filter be this sha.”
Akpajosephine: “Nose and lips 😳.”
Watch below;
