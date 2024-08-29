A recent viral video featuring Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has ignited a heated discussion online about her appearance.

The video, posted on TikTok, shows the movie producer without makeup and with a basic traditional hairstyle as she engages with a trending voiceover.

However, it was not Destiny Etiko ‘s message that sparked debate; viewers were more interested in her looks.

Some speculated about potential cosmetic enhancements.

dm1132948: “Her old face is finer.”

iam_amaka01: “Na wah 🙄🙄🙄.”

Ilovebutnot_you: “Who ever did her Rhinoplasty messed up.”

creativehandscakes: “The surgery too much😏.”

bossy_bebbe: “Weytin be this weytin be this.”

elladera007: “Pls let this be a filter 😢.”

qweenveevian: “Hope na filter be this sha.”

Akpajosephine: “Nose and lips 😳.”

Watch below;

