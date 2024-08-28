Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie celebrated her 40th birthday, and her husband, Prince Odianosen Okojie, took to social media to pen a sweet note to her.

In a romantic message, the businesswoman highlighted his wife’s exceptional qualities.

Mercy Johnson Okojie’s husband described her as thoughtful, steadfast, vibrant, supportive, and caring, emphasizing the impact she has on him and their relationship.

He went on to congratulate her on her new page.

In his words:

“Happy Birthday to a Thoughtful, Steadfast, Vibrant, Supportive, and Caring Wife of mine. Wishing you a joyous and remarkable Birthday. Congratulations My Love”

This comes one day after the couple celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary. The couple are blessed with four adorable child; 3 girls and one boy.

See below:

ALSO READ: “You guys know you are amazing. I love you today, tomorrow and always” Regina Daniels pens sweet note to Vivian Gabriel and her twin on her birthday