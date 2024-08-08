Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, also known as Rudeboy, has purchased his second luxury house in the United States (US) for $1.3 million (N2,132,000,000 billion).

The musician shared photos of his new home on his Instagram story and page.

The news was also shared by Nigerian blogger, Tunde Ednut, who congratulated Paul Okoye on his new house in the US.

This is not the first time Paul Okoye has invested in a luxury home (mansion) in the US. His first home in Atlanta was worth $500,000, and he has now upgraded to an even bigger one.

Note that Paul Okoye’s wife, Ivy Ifeoma, is expecting their fourth child together. The couple has been sharing updates on their growing family on social media.

Fans has congratulated the singer on his recent acquisition with some praising his new wife for playing a role in the house purchase.

One Vanessa Ojideh wrote, “His 2nd wife brings him good luck charm

One Mide Blaq wrote, “Nah person wey una talk seh make Ivy leave be this?

One Juliet John88 wrote, “Na Ivy house be this like this. Nah American baby she wan born so

One Ikechukwu wrote, “The rest are busy buying cars instead of real properties

One That Judith22 wrote, “And Una say make Ivy leave? Dey play is your name. She’s there for the money. If e reach your turn dey there for the dustbin

One Frank Tana wrote, “Ivy na very wise girl”.

