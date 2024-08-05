Fans has compared Nigerian activist, VeryDarkMan and crossdresser, Bobrisky’s photos after they regained freedom.
This comes after Bob was released today, months after he was sentenced to 6 months in prison over abuse of Naira notes.
Taking to Twitter, fans compared VeryDarkMan and Bobrisky’s photos, giving name a name.
A fan described Bobrisky as a “housemate” due to his overweight appearance after regaining freedom.
On the other hand, Verydarkman was called an “inmate” because he looked malnourished after only a few weeks in detention.
This has sparked reactions online
@black_bhoy_ wrote: “You didn’t lie.”
@IamDannyben: “Housemate no be inmate na.”
@MachalaDoctor: “Church members and pastor. You dey find trouble.”
@_Martins_0001: “Monday morning violence.”
@ukange_davidx: “Difference dey oh.”
@Winifunds: “They’re levels to these.”
@olayinka_fr: “You sure?”
@sheymanishere: “He was not in prision.”
See below;
Inmate Housemate pic.twitter.com/91tO9rIAYh
— Attah Akor (@attah_akor) August 5, 2024
