Fans has compared Nigerian activist, VeryDarkMan and crossdresser, Bobrisky’s photos after they regained freedom.

This comes after Bob was released today, months after he was sentenced to 6 months in prison over abuse of Naira notes.

Taking to Twitter, fans compared VeryDarkMan and Bobrisky’s photos, giving name a name.

A fan described Bobrisky as a “housemate” due to his overweight appearance after regaining freedom.

On the other hand, Verydarkman was called an “inmate” because he looked malnourished after only a few weeks in detention.

This has sparked reactions online

@black_bhoy_ wrote: “You didn’t lie.”

@IamDannyben: “Housemate no be inmate na.”

@MachalaDoctor: “Church members and pastor. You dey find trouble.”

@_Martins_0001: “Monday morning violence.”

@ukange_davidx: “Difference dey oh.”

@Winifunds: “They’re levels to these.”

@olayinka_fr: “You sure?”

@sheymanishere: “He was not in prision.”

See below;

