Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Phyna has responded to a tweet from an account claiming to be Brain Jotter, a popular skit maker, which described her as “unsuccessful”.

The tweet in question was a provocative statement that implied Phyna was not successful, prompting a strong response from the reality TV star.

The tweet read, “Before I pick my next set of winners, If 50k is not too small let me know what it can do for you. Make sure you reply using keywords Phyna Not Successful”.

Reacting.to this, Phyna expressed her gratitude to God for knowing her story and journey to success, despite the attempt to belittle her.

She wrote, “Sometimes I’m really thankful to God because I alone know my story, I know from when and where I have been working to get to where I am.”

Phyna also addressed the claim made by the fake Brain Jotter, asserting her success and calling out the user for trying to bring her down.

She said, “Phyna calls out Brain Jotter. And the e con be like say this Alist them also like to draw from me the CLOUT…… PHYNA IS NOT UNSUCCESSFUL brainjotter incase you need to jot.”

Additionally, Phyna threatened to expose Twitter influencers who she feels are trying to bring her down.

She warned, “Just to be clear. I will start testing the money I don’t have and the connections I don’t have on some twitter id**t influencers even Una mama and all the twitter influencers put together cannot save you……. just check me and see, I will show you how razz and big babes move.”

However, some commenters pointed out that Brain Jotter has repeatedly stated he is not on Twitter, and the account that made the tweet may be an impersonator.

One user,(@timwesttt) noted, “Brain jotter has said repeatedly that he isn’t on Twitter. It’s LITERALLY on his bio! Why don’t most Nigerians read?”.

Another user, (@ifunanya_official) defended Phyna, saying; “Phyna is actually successful. She must not date our senators or launder money like others to be seen as successful”

