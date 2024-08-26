Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri has penned a sweet message to her first daughter, Reign Ezerika on her 5th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram page, the thespian shared beautiful photos of her little princess

In her caption, Ruth Kadiri expressed gratitude to God for the gift of motherhood.

She prayed for the birthday girl to grow in grace, reign, and prosper.

Ruth Kadiri also invited her followers to join in the birthday celebration by dropping an emoji for her daughter.

She wrote:

“My little bright one! You’re 5 today! And I bless God for Giving you to me! Grow in grace REIGN and prosper! We love you so much! @reignezerika please drop an EMOJI for my girl! Now let’s have a party!”

See below;

