Nigerian social media personality, VeryDarkMan, known for his controversial online presence, has been spotted with a heavily endowed woman at a hotel in Rwanda.

The activist, who has been embroiled in a public feud with Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, shared a video of himself at the hotel, but it was the woman in the background who caught the attention of viewers.

VeryDarkMan appeared nonchalant in the video, commenting on the hotel’s 4-star rating, but social media users were quick to focus on the mysterious woman lying on the bed behind him.

The identity and relationship of the woman to Verydarkman remain unknown, fueling speculation and conversation online.

Some speculated that the lady is Tonto Dikeh while others said she is Blessing CEO.

@davido: “Perching wall and national anthem loading.”

@big_brave01: “We know what u are trying to show u VDM.”

@realflowerboy1: “We see wetin you do they.”

@realjomibov: “Sey that Yansh get NAFDAF number. VDM Don carry yansh wey no get NAFDAF number. We’re going to cult on Monday.”

@egreat_owunna: “Is that not Tonto.”

@jectimi_comedy: “No be blessing CEO I see for bed so.”

@gbest_212″: “With beautiful nyash laying on the bed nice one don’t.”

@ediye2.o: “Guys calm down I don confirm am, this particular Nyash get Nyashdac Number written all over.”

Watch below;

