Rejoice Iwueze, a well-known gospel singer and member of the popular Destiny Kids group, has penned a heartfelt message to her son on his first birthday today.

In her post, the gospel minister expressed her love and blessings for her son, praying for his future success and happiness.

Rejoice wished for him to stand out and receive God’s favor, and for his life to be filled with goodness and excellence.

She also explained the significance of her son’s name, saying it represents goodness and excellence.

Rejoice Iwueze ended her message by wishing her son a happy birthday and expressing her love for him.

She wrote;

“Oma Olowo Imade Oma a ji da Sile bi toyinbo Omo ola Omo mi I bless you all the days of your life. You will forever stand out The favour of the Lord envelopes you. Just like your name implies, goodness follows you and you are excellent. Your life shall radiate the goodness of the Lord. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY SONSHINE I LOVE YOU FOREVER”

See her posts below;

