Nollywood actor, Nosa Rex and his wife, Nma Kocha, are celebrating their 9th wedding anniversary.

On this special day, the couple exchanged heartfelt messages on social media, expressing their love and gratitude for each other.

Nosa Rex thanked his wife for being his partner, saying that he loves her so much.

He wrote: “Happy 9 years wedding Anniversary baby @nma_kocha I love you so much”

Nma Kocha, on the other hand, expressed her dependence on Nosa.

She stated that she can’t imagine her life without him. The proud wife and mother also shared her dream of spending forever with him.

She wrote: “Chapter 9! I CAN’T imagine my life without you Nosa Happy Anniversary Baby.. Forever is the dream @babarex0”

