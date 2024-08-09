Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown has taken to social media to mourn the death of his colleague, Area Mama, who was found dead in Abuja on Thursday.

The FCT Police Command had confirmed the discovery of Area Mama’s lifeless body and has ordered a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Reacting to this, James Brown expressed his sadness and regret at never having met Area Mama, saying “RIP. I didn’t get to meet him. Sinners mad at sinners cos they sin differently”.

In a video shared on his Instagram story, Brown admonished his fellow crossdressers to stay safe, citing the risks of their profession.

“All crossdressers in Nigeria, stay safe out there,” he said. “What happened to Area Mama is sad, she was supposed to reduce her night work now that she was popular.”

Brown revealed that he personally limits his crossdressing to his Instagram page or at home, as he doesn’t have the courage to wear his outfits in public.

“Me, I don’t have the mind to wear my crossdressing outfits out in public and stand by the roadside,” he said. “Mine is for Instagram content, movie, and inside my house o.”

He urged his colleagues to take precautions, saying “it’s very risky to be doing runs as a popular crossdresser”.

Watch below;

ALSO READ: “After her performance, she sat down and drank some water and immediately collapsed”- Peter Obi recounts how Onyeka Onwenu passed away (DETAILS)