Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Toby Forge and Mayor Frosh, known together as Streeze, have learned that their fellow contestant, Double Kay, is married.

During a post-eviction interview with show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Toby Forge and Mayor were informed that Double kay are married.

Toby Forge had previously expressed interest in Kassia during the show and had stated that he would not speak to her again if he found out she is dating KellyRae outside the house.

Following his eviction, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu confirmed the news during the interview, leaving Streeze shocked and surprised.

Toby: Jessuuu, wait, what?

Ebuka: They’re actually married. They dated for 10 years.

Toby to Mayor: I told you she was acting like she’s married whenever I brought up int!mate relationship talk.

Mayor to Toby: Everybody just dey l!e in that house o. Chai! What!

Ebuka to Toby: But your friendship with her will still continue na.

Toby: Ebukaaa, Heeee!

Mayor to Toby: Sorry, I know you’re h£artbroken 💔.

Toby: I don lose guard

Streeze were evicted from the Big Brother Naija house on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

Watch below;

ALSO READ: “She’s too young to stay out late but not too young to act grownup role on a movie ba?” – Steamy Scene of Angel Unigwe and Male Actor Goes Viral []