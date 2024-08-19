A recent movie scene featuring Nollywood actress, Angel Unigwe and a male actor has gone viral, generating intense debate and criticism on social media.

In the scene, the teenager is shown seducing a shirtless male actor who plays a mechanic in the film.

The video has sparked a heated discussion, with many expressing concerns that Unigwe is too young for such a mature role.

While some have criticized Angel Unigwe for involving in a steamy scene with the male actor, others have defended her, arguing that it’s just a movie and not reflective of real life.

One @priscy_bb wrote: “The kind of movie this girl has been shooting is really disturbing.”

skin_glowarena wrote: “Is she not too young for this type of scene??”

mysterious_queen28 wrote: “So na chest come make am fall inlove what if she come see the one wey big pass this one?”

donsegspeas wrote: “Werey dey sey I am not ready, and the didinrin dey near bed”

faithessie_ wrote: “You are not ready but you Dey move.”

preshurgh wrote: “No be this girl her mama say she can’t let her daughter stay out late cause she’s acting ok na.”

famous_makeover wrote: “I senior this girl abi I no senior her? That’s all I’ve to say.”

njay_brown wrote: “She’s too young to stay out late, not too young to act adult role on a movie.”

flamosky wrote: “I just imagine Samson face if he see this video Delilah.”

blaq_truth_ wrote: “Na only for movie e fit sub oooohhhh let me take u tour in real life.”

Watch below;

ALSO READ: “You’re not only the heartbeat of our family but also the light guiding me through the darkest paths” Hilda Baci celebrates mother on her birthday