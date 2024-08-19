Nigerian singer, Simi has shared the surprising reason she fell in love with her husband, Adekunle Gold.

According to her, it was her graphic design and picture editing skills that initially caught her attention.

Simi praised Adekunle’s editing abilities, particularly his impressive removal of a water bottle from a photo of chess champion Tunde Onakoya.

She expressed admiration for his skills, stating that it was what first drew her to him.

Simi wondered why Adekunle Gold started his singing career instead of focusing on graphic design.

“This is why I fell for you. I’m not sure who sent you to start singing.” She wrote.

