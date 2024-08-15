Nigerian actor Ibrahim Chatta has invested a staggering N1.4 billion in his film village project without taking a loan.

The film village, located in Oyo State, spans 74 acres and features traditional-style houses, a stable for horses, and other amenities showcasing Yoruba culture.

The project, which took nearly four years to complete due to financial constraints, is a significant contribution to the Nigerian entertainment industry.

The film village provides a unique setting for film productions and demonstrates Ibrahim Chatta ‘s commitment to promoting Yoruba culture and supporting the growth of the Nigerian cinema.

While welcoming some guests, Ibrahim Chatta revealed that he spent a whooping sum of N1.4 billion on the film village without taking loans.

Reactions to his investment have been mixed, with some people expressing surprise and skepticism at the amount spent.

However, others have praised his dedication and commitment to the project.

They defended him against critics, stating that the amount is plausible given the current economic situation and the cost of building materials.:

@mojisola.kuti: “Agba Actor, a thespian I Stan. Most versatile.”

@antaiking: “1.4 billion for mud house???”

@pzzobeat_music: “How much u wan make from the film first?”

@package_00: “Fummmm Igbe Ika.”

@adesuwa._juliet: “1.4 Billion?”

@kbankznation: “He’s not even capping. Buying those lands alone definitely would cost him a lot of millions. God is with you Sir.”

@prudent101: “People self una think say na naira things be now make una use common sense go there and calculate it even More than that !! Person wey no sabi how much them Dey sell land go think say na 2m”

@official_kiss_gold45: “Abeg go nd try it before you say the man is lying did you know how much they sell building materials now hmmmm. Never discourage anyone who is trying to make it I pray may God be with you sir”

@ibrahimchatta_lordthespis: “Keep winning sir long life to eat the fruit of everything you work for sir da”

@prince_nicolas008: “Some people no get sense for this app, this y’all know how much dollars affected Nigeria economy?. Price of things was going high. He wasn’t lies at all.”

