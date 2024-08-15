Nollywood actor and pastor, Yul Edochie has shared his thoughts on the ongoing call for a reconciliation between brothers and Psquare group members, Peter and Paul Okoye.

In an Instagram post, the movie star expressed surprise at the persistent urging for the Okoye brothers to mend their relationship.

He stated that many people still fail to grasp the irony of life.

Writing further, Yul suggested that sometimes true peace can be achieved by maintaining distance rather than forcing closeness.

According to him, achieving peace may require distancing oneself from certain family members and interacting with others from afar.

Yul Edochie emphasized that while it’s heartening to see Psquare together, their individual happiness and health are more crucial.

If staying apart is necessary for their well-being, it is preferable. Edochie added that being alive and content is more important than simply being together.

In his words;

“I see people say Rudeboy, go & make peace with your brother, Mr P, go & make peace with your brother, I just laugh. Many people still don’t understand what life is about. Sometimes, real peace comes from staying apart. Sometimes, even some family members have to be blocked to achieve peace. Sometimes, you just have to relate with people from a distance to have peace. Trying to be close to will kill you. Life is short, especially for men Small thing, man, don fall. Too much stress.

That’s why we have many windows everywhere. So, you have to be intentional about your life. And life na per head. Block anybody that needs to be blocked so you can have peace. Don’t look back. Fight for yourself. Stay alive. It’s good to see Psquare together. But if they have to stay apart to be happy and alive for us, let them stay apart. We love them together. Being alive and happy is more important than being together.”

See below;

ALSO READ:“Why Davido ‘s Marriage To Chioma Is A Comp£nsational One” – Marriage Counsellor, Lutterodt Reveals (VIDEO)