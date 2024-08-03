Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has found herself at the center of a controversy following allegations of assaulting a car dealer over an unpaid debt.

According to reports, the actress had purchased a car worth N86 million in installments but failed to pay the outstanding balance of N2 million, leading to the altercation.

Social media activist VeryDarkMan shared a video of the incident, criticizing her behavior and questioning her suitability for political office.

Tonto Dikeh has since responded to the controversy, expressing her unbothered attitude towards the allegations.

“The face of a woman who loves herself enough not to give a flying fucks. Fuck around and find out. The end.” – she wrote.

See below;

ALSO READ: “You might not be religious but take family patterns seriously” — Man warns as he reveals Herbert Wigwe ’s siblings also died by accident