Following the sudden passing of Herbert Wigwe, former CEO of Access Bank, in a helicopter crash, social media discussions have turned towards his family accident history.

A tweet by @novieverest claims that Wigwe’s brother, Osita, died in a car accident in 1997, as confirmed by a Tolu Ogunlesi medium article.

The tweet further suggests that the sister of Herbert Wigwe also died in an accident while returning from an honeymoon, but this information has not been verified.

The tweet highlights the concept of recurring tragedies within families, a belief held in some cultures.

He pointed out that people should take their family patterns seriously.

In his words:

“You might not be religious but take family patterns seriously.

Herbert Wigwe’s elder brother died in 1997. The cause? An accident.

Herbert Wigwe’s sister died while returning from her honeymoon. The cause? An accident.

I have a friend who died at the exact age his brother died. Both young.

I can go on.”

See below;



