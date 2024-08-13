Gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed, are celebrating their second wedding anniversary today, August 13.

Recall that the lovely couple tied the knot in 2022 and have since welcomed a beautiful son into their family.

Taking to her Instagram page, Mercy Chinwo shared adorable photos with her husband to mark their wedding anniversary.

In a sweet message, the singer expressed her gratitude for their journey together.

Mercy acknowledged the divine guidance and blessings they’ve experienced in their marriage.

She revealed that she is looking forward to many more beautiful years.

The mother of one concluded by professing her love for her husband.

In her words;

“It’s been two years of God’s faithfulness and grace. Happy anniversary to us! Many more beautiful years to go. I love you, Sweet @theofficialblessed.”

