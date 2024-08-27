Nollywood actress, Seyi Edun has revealed that she recently faced a health scare that left her hospitalized over the weekend.

In an Instagram post, the mother of two expressed gratitude to God for her recovery.

She thanked her husband, Adeniyi Johnson, and others for their support during the challenging period.

According to Seyi Edun, she passed out on Friday night and was rushed to the hospital, where she was admitted until Sunday afternoon.

In her words;

“Father Lord, I thank you for good health, I thank you for sparing my life, I thank you for keeping me for my family and loved ones. I passed out over the weekend, was rushed to the hospital on Friday night, and was admitted until Sunday afternoon. God, I’m grateful to be typing today. Many thanks to my husband @adeniyijohnson for standing by me. You and my kids didn’t sleep until morning. God bless you, my love. Thanks to my P.A. for handling my phones and attending to business efficiently. If you have ever had a challenge with your health or your loved one has, then you’ll probably agree that good health is underrated. I can’t stop thanking God for my life.”

See below;

