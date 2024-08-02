Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo, popularly known as Omoborty has penned a sweet note to her husband on his birthday.

In an Instagram post, the thespian expressed her love and gratitude for her husband, thanking God for blessing her with him.

Biodun, who recently tied the knot with her husband, showered him with praise, calling him her “Leo King”.

She acknowledged his support and presence in her life.

Wishing her husband a happy birthday, Omoborty prayed for God’s continued blessings, including sound health, happiness, success, and unprecedented favor.

She wrote;

“Happy Birthday to the love of my life, my most loving husband, my Leo King @sailor_de On this special day, I thank God for blessing me with you. You are my cheerleader, my confidant, and the shoulder I lean on in tough times. As we celebrate your first birthday as my husband, I am grateful to God for how blessed and fortunate I am to experience this journey of my very first marriage with you Ade mi! I pray that God continues to bless you with sound health, happiness, success in everything you touch, unprecedented favor wherever you go. May God grant you strength for every challenge, wisdom to lead our family, and guidance in every decision. Amen!”

