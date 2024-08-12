Controversial Nollywood actress, Esther Nwachukwu, also known as Esther Sky has expressed her desire to become the eighth wife of her colleague, Regina Daniels’ husband , Senator Ned Nwoko.

In a preview for the next episode of ‘The Honest Bunch’, she stated that her motivation for marriage would be financial gain, not love.

Esther Nwachukwu revealed that she doesn’t mind being the eighth wife of Ned Nwoko.

She believes that in today’s generation, women prioritize money over love.

“I want to be Ned Nwoko’s eighth wife…. In this generation, women love money more than love,”she said.

When asked by co-host Nedu if she doesn’t care about love, Esther replied that nobody marries for love anymore, citing the example of Dangote’s daughter marrying a wealthy man.

She replied: “Nobody marries for love these days. Did Dangote’s daughter marry a poor man?”

Nedu: “Those ones are used to money already.”

In response, Esther emphasized that she comes from a humble background and is an only child, implying that marrying someone from a similar background would not improve her financial situation.

She said: “You can’t be from a poor background and marry someone from a poor background. I’m from a very humble background and I’m an only child.”

