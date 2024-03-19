Nigerian pastor, pastor Jerry Eze’s wife, Eno Eze has been appointed to Head Civil Service Commission by Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti.

The governor through his Chief of press secretary, Kazie Uko, had announced a major shakeup in his administration on March 18, 2024, appointing new leaders across various sectors.

This move aims to bring fresh perspectives and leadership to propel the state forward.

Among those appointed by Governor Alex Otti is Dr. Eno Jerry Eze, wife of prominent Pastor Jerry Eze, who was appointed Chairman of the Abia State Civil Service Commission.

This appointment places Dr. Eze at the forefront of a crucial state institution. The Civil Service Commission plays a vital role in ensuring a competent and efficient civil service, a key factor in driving government effectiveness.

The post reads;

“March 18, 2024

Press Release:

APPOINTMENTS

Abia State Governor, His Excellency Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, has approved the appointments of the following persons into the various respective offices:

1. Dr. Kalu U. Kalu – Executive Secretary, Primary Healthcare

2. Dr. Chimezie Okwuonu – CMD, Specialist/Diagnostic Centre, Umuahia

3. Prof. Ijeoma Nduka – CMD, ABSUTH

4. Dr. N.O.E. Kamanu – CMD, General Hospital, Aba

5. Dr. Odochi Azubuike – CEO, Health Management Board

6. Agbonma Ukaobasi – SSA, Ease of Doing Business

7. Mrs. Victoria Onwubiko – MD/CEO, ABSSAA

8. Lydia E. Onuoha – Chairman, ASUBEB

9. Dr. Eno J. Eze – Chairman, Civil Service Commission

10. Engnr. Kachy Etolue – Special Adviser, Energy

11. Dr. Ngozi Azodoh – Special Adviser, Health

12. Mrs. Nkolika Cleopatra Ubani – SSA, Legal

*GOVERNING COUNCIL, ABIA STATE POLYTECHNIC, ABA

1. Stanley Egege – Chairman

2. Dr. Okoro, Christopher Kalu – Rector

3. Uchechukwu Job Iweha – Member

4. Rose Mbara Nelson – Member

5. Mrs. Lawrencia Onyemachi – Member

*GOVERNING COUNCIL, ABIA STATE COLLEGE OF EDUCATION TECHNICAL, AROCHUKWU:

1. Prof. Mba O. Okoronkwo, OON – Chairman

2. Prof. Solomon Umeham – Member

3. Dr. Nduka O. Elendu – Member

4. Mazi Obasi Lawson – Member

*ABIANS IN DIASPORA COMMISSION:

1. Alwell Okey Agbara – Chairman

2. Leonard Ibeka – Member

3. Rev. Annie Onwuchekwa – Member

4. Engnr. Bob Ibeneme – Member

5. Prof. Ndubuisi Ekekwe – Member

SIGNED:

Kazie Uko

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor

Abia State

Government House, Umuahia.”

Netizens has taken to social media to react to the new appointment.

@senuta wrote: When the righteous rule the people rejoice

@mandunora wrote: A man that allows his woman to shine and some men can never allow win it, God abeg

@fabulo wrote: It’s rather sad to see that Nigerians have made pastoring a job. As a pastor you are to have a means of earning beyond the church. Many pastors abroad (not priests, reverends or theologists) have day jobs while pastoring as a calling/side. Pastor Eno is a PhD holder in Human Resources which perhaps is the most important qualification in managing staff. Also she is a woman of God so integrity is assured. This appointment is also significant to show that a woman who becomes a citizen of a state by marriage can hold appointed positions.

