Cynthia Obi-Uchendu, the wife of Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has shared her personal desire to have a son with her husband.

The mother of two revealed this in In a recent interview with former BBNaija housemate, Maria Chike Benjamin.

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu revealed that she wants to have a son with her husband, stating that it’s a decision she’s made for herself.

She opened up about her pregnancy journey, revealing that it was accompanied by intense cravings, which her husband Ebuka lovingly satisfied.

“I want to have a son for my husband, and it’s my decision,” Cynthia said. “My pregnancy came with a lot of cravings, but thankfully, my husband was always there to satisfy them.”

Watch the video below;

