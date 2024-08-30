Nigerian stylist, Yolanda Okereke paid a heartfelt tribute to her late husband, actor Karibi Fubara, on his posthumous birthday, August 30.

Recall that Fubara passed away in December 2021 after a battle with liver cancer.

In her emotional post, Yolanda Okereke reflected on the precious time they shared together, highlighting her late husband ‘s unique qualities.

She expressed her gratitude for the gift of his presence in her life and acknowledged the collective longing for him.

In her words: “The ChiefBlack I was blessed to have the gift of you. They don’t make them like you no more. We all miss you… Posthumous Birthday #AugustBorn #KeepRestingSoldier”

