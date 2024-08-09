Yesterday, a heated argument between Big Brother Naija housemates Chinwe and Zion went viral.

In a viral video, the reality star expressed frustration and exhaustion with Zion’s behavior, stating that he had asked her to apologize to Onyeka, which she felt was unfair.

“Zion dey fk up, he said I should go and apologize, na me dem insult and he said I go and apologize,” she told DJ flo.

She felt betrayed and threatened by Zion’s actions, leading her to declare that she was done with the relationship.

“If he does not want us to work together, let us go home then and I will go live my life,” Chinwe added.

Speaking further, Chinwe revealed that she had invested heavily in their partnership, covering all expenses, including audition fees, and felt that Zion had not reciprocated her efforts.

“I have gone all out for him, I literally held his hand to this place, he’s ungrateful, he never paid one dime, I spend on him,” she said.

Today, Chinwe reiterated her decision to leave the relationship and the show, citing the rule book’s stipulation that once she expresses her desire to leave, there’s no turning back.

“The rule book said once I tell Biggie that I want to leave, there’s no turning back. Unfortunately, I enter the diary room and I cried myself out, but there’s no turning back,” she confided in fellow housemate Michky.

Chinwe also stated that she would not lose anything if she left the relationship, saying “If I leave, na me go lose because what did he put in? Nothing. Go ask Zion what I have done for him.”

She further emphasized that Zion was a “bad investment” and that she had other plans and opportunities outside of the relationship.

Watch below;

