Nigerian singer, Tekno, has dismissed rumors of collapsing in South Africa.

Recall that a viral video had circulated showing a person being assisted after falling, with speculation suggesting it was the singer.

However, Tekno has confirmed he is “hale and hearty” and not currently in South Africa.

In an Instagram post, Tekno shared a photo of himself, reassuring fans of his well-being and expressing concern for the individual in the video.

He wrote;

“Hey guys, I’m hale and hearty and not currently in South Africa. I hope whoever that was in the video is doing well and ok. Thank you guys. Love you”

See below;

ALSO READ:“She’s too young to stay out late but not too young to act grownup role on a movie ba?” – Steamy Scene of Angel Unigwe and Male Actor Goes Viral []