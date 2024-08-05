Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo took to social media to express his pride and joy as he celebrated his daughter Aliyah’s graduation.

The proud father took to Instagram page to share a photo from the ceremony.

In his message, Nino B revealed that he is “Super Proud” of his beautiful princess and loves her “with all my heart.”

Bolanle Ninalowo congratulated his daughter on her graduation, wishing for this milestone to be the start of even greater accomplishments in her life.

He ended his message with a blessing, saying “God bless you for us all.”

In his words: “I’m Super Proud Of You & Love You With All My Heart… Congratulations to my darling daughter @aliyah_nino Super proud of you dear. May this spark the beginning of greater heights in your life baby. God bless you for us all. Love you with all my heart.”

See below;

