Nollywood actor and social media influencer, Uche Maduagwu has sparked romance rumors after sharing intimate photos with a mysterious woman on his Instagram account.

The photos show the actor cozied up with the young woman, leading many to speculate about her identity and their relationship status.

Uche, known for his outspoken views and controversial statements, expressed his gratitude to God in the post, captioning it: “Every good blessing comes from God. Jesus, you too much.”

While neither Uche Maduagwu nor the mystery woman has confirmed the nature of their relationship, fans and followers are already congratulating the pair on their apparent romance.

See the post below;

ALSO READ:“Harrysong B£d W £ts, Celebrity Wey Dey Pi$ $ For Body” – Ex-wife, Alexer Defends Herself, makes shocking allegation against Singer (DETAILS)