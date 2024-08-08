Nollywood actress, Ngozi Nwosu has sparked controversy with her recent comments on infidelity in marriage.

She shared this in an interview with Biola Bayo on her show, Talk to B.

Ngozi Nwosu stated that infidelity is not enough reason to end a marriage.

According to her, physical assault is the only deal-breaker in a relationship.

She shared her personal experience of calling off her wedding due to battery, emphasizing that safety and well-being should be prioritized.

“I had to choose between my profession and to marry a guy, and I chose my job. He gave me an option, and I chose my job. At one point, I regretted that decision, but after that, I was like, ‘Oh wow, thank god I chose my path’. I didn’t talk about it to the press; this is the first time I am saying it. I left him because of the battery. For me, infidelity, yes, but it isn’t enough for you to let go of your man. But, if it’s battery, I advise any woman to, in fact, not take any of their property and run for your life because they will never stop. Once a man lifts his hand on you, he won’t stop.

For me, infidelity, yes. But it’s not really enough for you to let go of your man. I called off my wedding two days before because that day, he gave me a beating of my life. I was pregnant then, and I was like, is this what I’m entering? Because he has never done it before,” Ngozi said.

