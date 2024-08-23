The wedding planner behind Davido and Chioma Adeleke’s lavish wedding, Funke Bucknor Obruthe, has revealed the extensive planning process that went into making the couple’s special day a reality.

In a viral video , she revealed that OBO approached her in 2020 to plan his wedding, but the planning was put on hold due to unforeseen circumstances.

“In 2020, I met Davido, and he had just finished performing. I was just outside and David said to me ‘you are planning my wedding’ and this was in 2020. But as you know, after 2020, a few things happened, and life got in the way, and they had to put a pause on the planning,” Obruthe revealed.

It wasn’t until 2024 that the planning resumed, with the wedding planner working closely with Davido and Chioma Adeleke’s sisters to bring the wedding to life.

“Fast forward to 2024, I get a message in my DM and I see it’s from David and he says ‘Aunty Funke, my sister is going to call you. I say ‘what is she calling me about?’ and he says ‘my wedding’ and this was in February and I was like yeahh!” she added.

The wedding, which took place on June 25, 2024, was a grand affair that sparked mixed reactions from the public.

