Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe Adeoti was moved to tears by a thoughtful surprise from her colleague, Efe irele.

This kind act comes as she embarks on her new venture, following the success of her debut cinema movie, Ada Omo Daddy, which grossed over N180 million and became the 3rd highest-grossing movie.

Efe irele presented Mercy Aigbe with a bouquet and a card congratulating her on the start of her new production, wishing her the best of luck.

Taking to her Instagram page, Mercy shared photos of the gifts on Instagram, expressing her gratitude.

“It’s in the little things. Thinline in cinemas this December y’all !!!!!!!” She wrote.

