Nollywood actress, Esther Nwachukwu, also known as Esther Sky, has sparked controversy after revealing that she has slept with over 1000 men.

The actress made the shocking admission during a recent interview with Nedu Wazobia on the show “The Honest Bunch”.

When asked about her body count, the thespian claimed that she had lost track of the number of men she had slept with.

“I have lost count,” she said. “I turned 30 on July 7. I don’t even remember.”

Co-host Nedu asked, “Is it up to 1,000?”

In response, Esther Nwachukwu revealed that she has slept with more than 1000 men.

She replied, “More than. I’ve slept with men from Nigeria, Cyprus, Turkey, Kenya, Ghana, and beyond. I do not sleep with unmarried men; I only have sex with married men. I’ve lost my body count.”

Nedu pressed for a rough estimate, asking, “Is it up to 3,000?”

Nwachukwu responded, “It’s more than. I’ve slept with more than 1,000 men.”

Nwachukwu’s revelation has generated significant buzz on social media, with many users expressing shock and disbelief.

Some have criticized the actress for her promiscuity, while others have praised her for her honesty.

Watch below;

I’ve lost my body count. I’ve slept with more than 1000 men – Esther Sky pic.twitter.com/zYYj76YxRb — @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) August 12, 2024

