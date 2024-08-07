Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri has taken to social media to address her haters with a cryptic post.

In a message shared on her Instagram page, the movie producer expressed gratitude for her decision-making skills.

According to Ruth Kadiri, the outcome of her life shows she has made better decisions than those who judge her.

The actress also showed appreciation for her individuality and restless nature.

She wrote;

”I’M GRATEFUL FOR MY DECISION-MAKING SKILLS The outcome of my life says I’ve made better decisions than the LOT who judge me drops mic

IM GRATEFUL FOR MY RESTLESSNESS IM GRATEFUL FOR MY INDIVIDUALITY”

See below;

