Nigerian comedian, Aphrican Ace and his wife have been dealt a devastating blow with the loss of their pre-term baby, a son, Zion Ayomikun Blue Olatunde.

According to a heart-wrenching post on Aphrican Ace’s Instagram page, the baby was born at 26 weeks on July 2nd and passed away on August 1st due to complications from a bacterial infection.

The couple had been preparing for their baby’s arrival and had even held a baby shower on July 27th, making the loss even more tragic.

Aphrican Ace expressed his grief, stating that he had never experienced such pain before.

The content creator bade farewell to his son, declaring his love for him.

Aphrican Ace also revealed that he missed his son.

He wrote;

“Zion Ayomikun Blue Olatunde…you were due in October, but you just couldn’t wait to meet mommy and daddy, so you came super early at 26 weeks on July 2nd. You were doing pretty well for a 26-weeker, so we decided to proceed with your baby shower on July 27th as previously scheduled, even before you came. Then came July 28th when we got a call that you had gotten a bacterial infection…and from there, it was one thing after another after another, which all happened so quickly back to back over the next few days. Despite the words of the doctors, we were still very hopeful and optimistic that you’d pull through, especially considering how long and hard you kept fighting, which even blew the doctors’ minds. We prayed and prayed. But God decided to call you home during the early hours of August 1st with mommy and daddy right by your side. I’ve never experienced this kind of pain before, but it’s crazy how, despite the amount of pain you’re in, life still has to go on…literally right after. How quickly we went from plans of you coming home to now talking to funeral homes. Hey God 😢 We love you and miss you so much, Zion, but God’s will has been done so that we won’t question Him. We’ll accept it, knowing and believing that He has greater things in store for us. All things work together for good for those who love God and are called according to His purpose. Till we meet again, rest peacefully, our dear son”.

