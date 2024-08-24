American singer, Justin Bieber, 30, and his wife Hailey Bieber, 27, have announced the arrival of their first child together, a baby boy named Jack Blues Bieber.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 and revealed the news on August 23, 2024.

Justin Bieber shared a glimpse of his first child with the caption; “WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER,” as he posted an adorable photo of his newborn son’s feet on Instagram.

Hailey posted the same photo to her Instagram Stories soon afterwards with the child’s name and a teddy bear and blue heart emoji.

Justin’s mom, Pattie Mallette, tweeted, “CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!!”

Also, Hailey’s dad, Stephen Baldwin, shared Mallette’s tweet, adding: “Amen, Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family.”

The couple first announced they were expecting a child together in May 2024, sharing the exciting news on Instagram.

A rep for Hailey confirmed to PEOPLE that the model was just over six months pregnant at the time.

See Justin’s post below;

