Tragedy has struck as Ruth Hwara, a patient awaiting a crucial kidney transplant, has passed away.

Influencer Joey Nyikadzino announced the sad news on her Facebook page.

Ruth’s death is linked to a delay in her treatment due to alleged fraud involving funds raised online for her surgery.

Tendai Chibwe, a 46-year-old Ecocash agent in Dzivarasekwa 4, is accused of stealing US$13,000 meant for the patient ‘s kidney transplant.

“We just saw a message in the Hwara group that Ruth is no more. May her soul rest in peace. Zimbabwe wanted you to live and fulfill your dreams, but it was not to be. Whoever delayed Ruth’s treatment, may God deal with you,” Joey Nyikadzino wrote in her post.

According to reports, Ruth’s uncle, Nigel Makono, used social media to gather funds for her urgent surgery.

However, the funds were allegedly mismanaged by Chibwe, leading to a delay in Ruth’s treatment.

Chibwe has been released on bail for US$100 and is set to appear in court again on September 26.

