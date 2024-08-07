Nigerian pastor, Jerry Eze has emerged as the highest-earning YouTube creator in the country, amassing a whopping N7 billion in revenue.

According to reports, his daily earnings exceed N7 million, with his highest single-day revenue reaching N21 million on July 16, 2023.

Pastor Jerry Eze ‘s YouTube channel, Streams of Joy and Declaration (NSPPD), has gained a massive following of 2.1 million subscribers, making it a digital hub for individuals seeking spiritual guidance and prayer.

The news has sparked mixed reactions, with some praising Pastor Eze’s dedication and commitment, while others have raised questions about his earnings.

One Lauretta Egboh wrote, “This is why Redeemed Church pastors want to get rid of him by percolating and pervading false stories about him. The momentum he’s gathering is gobsmacking. They are shocked at how a man suddenly came and overpowered the Pentecostal space. He’s thriving this much because he’s genuine.

One Obidient Person wrote, “Some people prefer a skit maker to make money rather than a powerful man of God. God will heal your hearts

One The Food Business Fixer wrote, “He worked hard for it

One Official OT Blogger wrote, “Does he need a wife?

One Deogold_ wrote, “I am sure he didn’t force anyone to stream his YouTube channel

One Marble Daily wrote, “Meaning we can still serve God and be billionaires

One Blessed_457889 wrote, “Baba dey make funds una dey shout I receive”.

