A heated feud has erupted between relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, and actress Nkechi Blessing over a portrait of Nkechi and singer Davido.

In a viral video, the sex therapist criticized the movie star for hanging the portrait in her bedroom.

Blessing CEO warned Nkechi to respect her boundaries and stop admiring Davido.

“I am sorry this is coming now, please as we dey prepare for the protest, make I drop this message before chest go dey pain me. Nkechi Blessing Sunday, leave small boys. Leave small boys; if I be Chioma, I go come that ur house, wipe you slap.” She captioned the video.

Her recent post has reignited a public feud between the two that started last year over a comment on Blessing’s bikini photos.

Nkechi is yet to respond to the criticism.

