Nollywood actress, Esther Nwachukwu has sparked a heated debate with her recent advice to May Edochie, the estranged wife of actor Yul Edochie.

In a video shared on social media, Nwachukwu suggested that May Edochie should return the house she shared with Yul Edochie, following her acquisition of a new mansion.

Her comments come after May was spotted with her daughter at her new residence, leading many fans to believe that she owns the property.

Esther Nwachukwu emphasized that she meant no harm but believed that May Edochie should make a decision about where she belongs, given her new circumstances.

This is not the first time Nwachukwu has supported Yul Edochie; she previously stated that marrying a second wife was not a mistake.

The video comments have sparked a mixed reaction from fans, with some praising her for speaking her mind and others criticizing her for meddling in May’s personal affairs.

@ada_barry12: “Low budget nobody.”

@iam_ifypeace: “That’s why you will keep being house girl in movies.”

@leelderaperfumes: “Who be this anything to trend.”

@ghina_rhay:”She will not return it! And there is nothing you can do!!”

@tonia.gram_: “I’ve seen stup!d people before but this particular one is a discovery.”

@officialblessingnwankwo1: “Trying so hard to be known.”

@fabricsbyursular: “Make Kanayo use this lady do sacrifice, make person rest. How can one be enduring this nuisance on a daily.”

@chillwithucheblog: “House wey the 2 of them buy,she should give Yul,you try.I said it they dont have house,no wonder they are always hanging around.”

